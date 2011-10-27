Oct 27 Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and Wells
Fargo & Co (WFC.N) have teamed to buy a pool of about $600
million in loans on U.S. commercial property from Allied Irish
Banks Plc (ALBK.I), according to a source familiar with the
agreement.
The deal, the most recent in a spate of such sales by Irish
banks, allows the two to buy the portfolio of loans backed by
hotels, office buildings and retail properties for about 15
percent to 20 percent off the face value, the source said.
The agreement was first reported by the Wall Street
Journal.
Blackstone declined comment. Wells Fargo did not return a
phone call.
How the loans will be split was not known, but in many
previous loan portfolio sales, banks have taken most of the
performing loans while real estate investors and investment
funds with an appetite for more risk have taken the more
distressed loans.
That was the case in the sale in August of a $9.2 billion
U.S. loan book by Irish Bank Resolution Corp, formerly known as
Anglo Irish Bank Corp Ltd [ANGIB.UL]. The portfolio was sold to
Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Lone Star Funds.
During the U.S. commercial real estate boom that lasted
from about 2004 through most of 2007, Irish banks were among
the most aggressive lenders. But when the market plunged in
2008, those banks were hampered with billions in soured loans.
Many properties today have lost nearly half their value.
In August, Wells Fargo agreed to buy a $1.4 billion loan
portfolio backed by U.S. commercial property from Bank of
Ireland (BKIR.I).
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)