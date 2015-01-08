DUBLIN Jan 8 Ireland has revised up the total
value of its 99 percent shareholding in Allied Irish Banks
(AIB) to 13.3 billion euros ($15.70 billion) from 11.6
billion euros a year ago, the country's pension reserve fund
said on Thursday.
Ireland completed its 21 billion euro rescue of AIB in 2011
but by issuing billions of euros of new shares, the quoted
market price became an unreliable source in determining the
bank's value, according to the National Pension Reserve Fund
(NPRF), which manages the state's investment.
Instead the NPRF puts a value on the holding at the end of
each year and after AIB returned to profit in 2014, the value of
the state's ordinary and preference shares was increased to 11.7
billion euros from 10 billion euros. The state also holds 1.6
billion euros of contingent capital notes or so-called CoCos.
Ireland pumped 64 billion euros, equivalent to 40 percent of
annual economic output, into its banks after a 2008 crash and
has recouped some of its capital in Bank of Ireland. It
plans to sell shares in Allied Irish and permanent tsb
over the next 12 months.
Ireland's debt agency, under whose aegis the NPRF is run,
also said in its business review for 2014 that it had reduced
the state's cash balances to 11.1 billion euros at the end of
last year from 18.5 billion euros a year earlier
The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) had said last
year that it would seek to keep a lower cash buffer than the 12
to 15 months worth it had held for the previous two years as its
access to bond markets returned to normal.
Dublin has also used some of the cash balances to facilitate
the early repayment of funds borrowed from the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of a three-year bailout that kept
the economy afloat in 2010.
($1 = 0.8473 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Susan Thomas)