Nov 14 Allied Irish Banks PLC : * Trading performance in quarter 3 to end September 2013 continued to improve in line with expectations * Excluding ELG costs, average NIM for quarter 3 2013 was in excess of 1.4% * Operating expenses, including staff costs, have reduced due to management's focus on and control of the cost agenda * Overall levels of wholesale funding reduced frm 30 June * Reliance on funding from monetary authorities decreased to c. E16BN at end September 2013 * Discussions with EC in relation to the final approval of AIB's restructuring plan are at an advanced stage. * Central Bank of Ireland conducting asset quality review & balnce sheet assessment of credit institutions covered under ELG including AIB * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here