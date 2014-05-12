BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBLIN May 12 Allied Irish Banks PLC : * The bank returned to profitability during Q1 * Significant reduction in impairment charges * Aib - net interest margin (nim) increased to c.1.57% in the quarter
excluding elg costs * Lending drawdowns of c. E1.1BN in Q1 2014, a c. 60% increase on Q1 2013 * Operating performance is trending positively * Aib says says disposals in afs portfolio, bespoke asset disposals
and nama coupon will enhance H1 2014 profitability. * Mortgage drawdowns in roi in Q1 2014 were c. 50% higher than Q1 2013 * Aib- total a rrears in the Irish residential mortgage portfolio were stable
in Q1 2014 * Aib in h214 hopes for agreement on possible conversion of some/all 2009 pref
shares and options re. contingent capital notes
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.