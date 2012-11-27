DUBLIN Nov 27 Allied Irish Banks PLC :
* Non core deleveraging of E17 billion has been achieved to the
end of October
2012
* Over 1,000 staff have departed AIB under the voluntary
severance programme
* Continued lower interest rate environment remains challenging
* Deposits continue to increase notwithstanding outflows of
E1.4BN as result of isle of man, c. islands closures
* Loan to deposit ratio reduced below 120% at end-October, from
125% at end of
June
* The bank will re-engage with the market in a balanced and
measured manner
* Bad debt provisions for 2012 will materially reduce from
elevated levels in
2011
* Arrears in Irish mortgage and sme portfolios have increased,
however pace of
increase slowing
* AIB remains well capitalised, notwithstanding the continued
impact of overall
losses