DUBLIN, March 27 State-owned Allied Irish Banks has seen no movements in deposits that would raise concerns since Cyprus decided to levy its deposit holders last week, the bank's acting chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"There has been some noise in terms of a few customers with queries but nothing in terms of movements in actual deposits that would indicate a concern, thankfully," Paul Stanley told Reuters in a telephone interview.

The bank said on Wednesday its operating loss fell by a quarter last year and Stanley added that its net interest margin - the gap between what it charges for loans and pays to borrow - continued to improve in the first quarter of 2013.