DUBLIN Nov 22 Allied Irish Banks
has appointed David Duffy, a former senior executive at South
Africa's Standard Bank International and Dutch bank ING
, as its new chief executive with a salary capped at
500,000 euros ($673,000).
AIB, effectively nationalised late last year, has been
searching for a CEO for a year after its previous management was
overhauled in the aftermath of a disastrous binge on property
loans.
The bank had said it may have to offer a salary of up to
690,000 euros to attract candidates, above the existing salary
cap.
However, Ireland's government had the final say on the
remuneration package, which was a political hot potato given
that Irish banks are at the root of the country's financial
crisis and EU-IMF bailout.
In a statement, Ireland's ministry of finance said Duffy was
on a fixed contract of three years with an option to renew for
up to a further three years.
David Hodgkinson, who has held the role of executive
chairman while AIB searched for a chief executive, will now
revert to the role of non-executive chairman.
Hodgkinson, a former chief operating officer at HSBC
, has previously said he would stay on as non-executive
chairman for a year after a new CEO is appointed.
($1=0.7425 euros)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Greg Mahlich)