(Adds analyst's comment, more detail)
By Carmel Crimmins
DUBLIN Nov 22 Allied Irish Banks (AIB)
has hired David Duffy, a former senior executive at
South Africa's Standard Bank International and Dutch
bank ING, as its new chief executive with a salary
capped at 500,000 euros ($673,000).
Duffy, a native of Dublin, faces a Herculean task in
rebuilding AIB, a former stock market darling with international
ambitions effectively nationalised late last year after a
disastrous property lending binge.
The role of the Irish government, as ultimate owner of AIB,
will complicate his task. AIB was forced into an embarrassing
u-turn recently on passing on ECB rate cuts to its mortgage
customers after Prime Minister Enda Kenny intervened.
The government had turned down a request from AIB's board to
allow them to offer Duffy, 50, a salary of upto 690,000 euros,
something considered politically unpalatable after Irish
taxpayers have shelled out 20 billion euros to keep the group
afloat.
Duffy's contract is for three years with an option to renew
for up to a further three years. There are no performance
incentives. He starts his new job next month.
In 2007, before Ireland's banking sector went belly-up,
AIB's then CEO earned a basic salary of 916,000 euros and an
annual bonus of 850,000 euros.
"On the remuneration side there could be some upside if
three years down the line you have managed to pull a rabbit out
of the hat and are now ceo of a solvent, fully functioning bank
in a growing economy," said Niall O'Connor, analyst at Credit
Suisse in London.
"You would assume that the government will look at
refloating the bank at some point on the main exchange."
For now, the operating environment is hostile.
Like all Irish banks, AIB is reliant on funding from the ECB
to pay for day-to-day operations and as part of an EU-IMF
bailout needs to radically shrink its assets to end that
dependence.
Its loan book is still under pressure from rising arrears
and a protracted property crash and with years of government
austerity measures in the pipeline, the demand for credit is
expected to remain subdued.
Duffy will also have to oversee the axing of around 2,000
jobs.
AIB has been searching for a CEO for a year and David
Hodgkinson, who has held the role of executive chairman in that
period, will now revert to the role of non-executive chairman.
Hodgkinson, a former chief operating officer at HSBC
, has previously said he would stay on as non-executive
chairman for a year after a new CEO is appointed.
In June Duffy left Standard Bank, where he was a member of
the executive committee and in charge of strategic projects, to
set up Celtic Advisory International which advises companies on
raising capital and corporate development.
($1=0.7425 euros)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Greg Mahlich)