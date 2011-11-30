* Hopes bad debt provision will peak in 2011

* Arrears rising; 12,000 customers in mortgage difficulty

* Net interest margin stabilised in Q3 but income pressures may intensify

* Some early signs of rising deposits

* Sees over 1 bln euros of asset disposals by year end

* Raised 10.7 bln euros in deleveraging (Adds analyst comment, more detail)

By Carmel Crimmins

DUBLIN, Nov 30 Allied Irish Banks still expects to cut its bad debt next year despite rising arrears and a challenging outlook for the Irish economy as the euro zone debt crisis rapidly worsens and government austerity measures deepen.

Provisions for soured loans are expected to peak across Ireland's bruised financial sector this year after the central bank said it wanted all lenders to take a tougher line on bad debt charges in time for 2011 results.

But analysts said the speed at which Irish people were falling into mortgage difficulties was worrying and an accelerated pace could mean provisions keep rising into 2012.

Unemployment, the main factor behind arrears, remains stubbornly high with data on Wednesday showing the number of people claiming unemployment benefit returned to its 2011 peak in November.

"If the pace of arrears continues to accelerate over the next quarter or two I think you have to start getting a little bit more nervous," said Eamonn Hughes, an analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers.

AIB, Ireland's second-largest bank, said on Wednesday impaired loans continued to increase for both business and personal clients and over 12,000 customers were having difficulties meeting mortgage repayments.

The central bank said this month that over 99,000 mortgages were either in arrears or had been restructured at the end of September, representing some 13 percent of the total residential mortgage market.

AIB has 800 staff, up from 600 last year, dealing with struggling small business customers. Over a third of the bank's loans were classified as either impaired, vulnerable or exhibiting weakness at the end of June.

Under an EU-IMF bailout, Irish banks have recapitalised to the tune of 70 billion euros to bulletproof their balance sheets from rising loan losses following a disastrous and ongoing property crash.

DELEVERAGING

Under the terms of the bailout, Ireland's banks have to radically shrink in size and AIB, which was nationalised a year ago, said it was already more than halfway to meeting a 19 billion euros deleveraging target by the end of 2013.

A former stock market darling with international ambitions, AIB said it had shrunk its assets by some 10.7 billion euros through disposals, repayments and redemptions and said it was aiming to sell assets worth over 1 billion euros by the end of the year.

So far, AIB's deleveraging has focused on loans located in the United States and Europe. Disposing of assets in Ireland, still locked in a property downturn, will be more difficult and may require them to swallow larger losses.

There will also be more sellers next year as European lenders are expected to ditch up to 3 trillion euros of loans to meet new capital rules and ease funding strains.

AIB said its net interest margin, the profitability of its lending, had stabilised in the third quarter but it warned that income pressures may intensify as the ECB starts to cut interest rates -- echoing a similar warning from larger rival Bank of Ireland.

AIB was forced to pass on the most recent ECB rate cut to customers following pressure from the government, the bank's ultimate owner. Bank of Ireland, which has avoided majority state control, ignored the state's request.

AIB said deposits had stabilised and there were some early signs of inflows.

Earlier on Wednesday, central bank data showed that banks based in Ireland had suffered a near 3 billion euros outflow in deposits in October as the euro zone debt crisis intensifies.

Data for just the Irish-owned lenders -- Bank of Ireland, AIB and permanent tsb -- showed that deposits had risen by 1 billion euros to 266 billion euros in October. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)