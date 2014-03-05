DUBLIN, March 5 Allied Irish Banks PLC : * FY loss before tax 1.7 billion euros versus 3.8 billion euro loss a year ago * FY pre-provision op profit 445 million euros versus 315 million euro loss a

year ago * Took credit provision charge of 1.9 billion EUR in 2013 versus 2.5 billion

EUR in 2012 * Net interest margin 1.37 percent at end-December versus 1.06 percent at

end-June * Loan to deposit ratio fell to 100 percent at end-December, core tier 1 ratio

14.3 percent * Remain focused on sustainable growth and returning to profitability during

2014 * More optimistic for the outlook of both the bank and the Irish economy * Pace of increase in Irish residential mortgages in arrears decreased in H2 * 11.1 percent of Irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90 days in arrears

at end-December * 24.0 percent of Irish buy-to-let mortgages more than 90 days in arrears