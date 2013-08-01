BRIEF-Saizen Real Estate Investment says RTO deal will not proceed
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN Aug 1 Allied Irish Banks PLC : * Acting CFO says seeing a slowdown in deterioration of mortgage arrears, not
yet peaked * Acting CFO sees FY NIM minus elg fees in excess of 130 percent, still looking
okay for profit in 2014 * Acting CFO says expects to raise funds via covered bond market in late
summer, autumn * Acting CFO says does not expect provisions to rise on mortgage arrears
solutions
ALMATY, March 10 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, Halyk Bank , posted a 9.2 percent increase in 2016 net income on Friday to 131.4 billion tenge ($414 million).