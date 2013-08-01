DUBLIN Aug 1 Allied Irish Banks PLC : * Acting CFO says seeing a slowdown in deterioration of mortgage arrears, not

yet peaked * Acting CFO sees FY NIM minus elg fees in excess of 130 percent, still looking

okay for profit in 2014 * Acting CFO says expects to raise funds via covered bond market in late

summer, autumn * Acting CFO says does not expect provisions to rise on mortgage arrears

solutions