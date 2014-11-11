DUBLIN Nov 11 Some of the proposed restrictions
by Ireland's central bank on mortgage lending may need to be
phased in to avoid pricing out some buyers, Allied Irish Banks
Chief Executive David Duffy said on Tuesday.
The proposed measures will require banks to restrict lending
above 80 percent of the value of a home to no more than 15
percent of the aggregate value of all housing loans. They will
also impose restrictions on the amount of lending in excess of
3.5 times a borrower's income.
"I fully support the principle. I think the rate (on house
values) might be a little bit high to start with. If you start
at (a deposit of) 20 percent, are there unintended consequences
of exclusion? Do you look at phasing?" Duffy, who is also
president of Ireland's banking federation, told journalists.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman)