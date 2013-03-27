DUBLIN, March 27 Allied Irish Banks PLC :
* FY operating loss 3.8 billion euros versus 5.1 billion euro
loss a year ago
* Had 63.6 billion euros of deposits stood end-December, same
level as end-June
* Took credit provision charge of 2.5 billion EUR in 2012, down
70 percent on
2011
* Loan to deposit ratio fell to 115 percent at end-December,
core tier 1 ratio
17.6 percent
* Net interest margin 0.91 percent at end-December versus 0.9
percent at
end-June
* Reduced reliance on ECB funding by 9 billion EUR in 2012 to
22 billion
* 9.1 percent of Irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90
days in arrears
* 17.7 percent of Irish buy-to-let mortgages more than 90 days
in arrears
* Plan to return to sustainable profitability during 2014
remains on target