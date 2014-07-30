DUBLIN, July 30 Allied Irish Banks PLC : * H1 profit before tax 437 million euros versus 838 million euro loss a year

ago * Took credit provision charge of 92 million EUR in H1 versus 738 million EUR

year ago * H1 net interest margin 1.60 percent versus 1.45 in H2 2013 * Loan to deposit ratio 96 percent at end-June, core tier 1 ratio 16.1 percent * Net loans fell to 64.6 billion EUR, monetary authority funding to 3.7 billion

EUR * 10.5 percent of Irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90 days in arrears,

25.7 percent buy-to-let * Expects to remain profitable for 2014 subject to stress tests, continued

economic stabilisation * Still faces challenges including reduction in size of net loan book, impaired

loans