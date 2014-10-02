BRIEF-Washington H Soul Pattinson And Co to vote against HHV resolutions in meeting with Wilson Asset Management
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
DUBLIN Oct 2 Ireland has no plans to sell any portion of 99-percent-state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) this year, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
AIB's rescue cost taxpayers over 20 billion euros ($25.3 billion), the most given to any Irish bank still trading, and Noonan reiterated that he may test the market next year and was confident the bank was gaining value after returning to profit.
"I have no plans to divest any portion of AIB in 2014 and no decisions have been made for divesting subsequent to that. We will want to have a full account of the stress tests before we begin to form policy on the future of AIB," Noonan told parliament.
($1 = 0.7917 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.