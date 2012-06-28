* Action threatened over pay freeze, pension changes

DUBLIN, June 28 Staff at Allied Irish Banks on Thursday threatened to take industrial action over the company's plans to extend a pay freeze and transfer all staff to a defined contribution pension scheme.

The IBOA, the bank's largest trade union, presented a letter to management at the company's annual general meeting that said a substantial majority of members polled said they would be prepared to take industrial action.

Chairman David Hodgkinson told shareholders the cuts were necessary and part of a plan he was confident would help the bank reach its target of returning to profitability during 2014.

AIB announced earlier this month that it would freeze salaries, cut pay to management by up to 15 percent pay cut from August 1 and to wind down "prohibitively expensive" defined benefit pension schemes.

The moves come during talks between AIB and staff on cutting 2,500 jobs out of a total of over 14,000 in Ireland and Britain.

"Industrial action is always a last resort for us," IBOA General Secretary, Larry Broderick said. "However, our members have now given us a clear mandate to pursue such a course if the Bank attempts to proceed without reaching agreement."

In a statement issued in response to the IBOA threat, AIB said it "must continue our focus on reducing overall costs."

Hodgkinson told shareholders that AIB's deleveraging targets were "ahead of expectations" and that integration of its former rival EBS was well advanced.

The bank said in March it had met 62 percent of a 20.5 billion euros debt reduction target at-end 2011.

But the bank warned that mortgage arrears were growing, with 17 percent of its customers behind by 90 days or more in April, up from 15 percent at the end of last year.

It said that 35 percent of buy-to-let customers and 12 percent of private mortgage holders were in arrears. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)