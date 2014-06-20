UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 20 Allied Minds:
* Offer price has been set at 190 pence per ordinary share; total market capitalisation will be approximately 398.0 million pounds
* Total net proceeds received by selling shareholders are expected to be approximately 32.3 million pounds
* Net proceeds raised by company are expected to be approximately 76.2 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts