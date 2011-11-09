* Drops talks late in due diligence

* Deal would have been $50-$60 million (Recasts, adds comment from sources)

By David Dolan

JOHANNESBURG, NOV 9 South African group Allied Technologies said on Wednesday it was no longer in talks to acquire unlisted Kenyan IT firm Symphony, a deal Reuters previously reported could be worth up to $60 million.

Altech, a $742 million telecoms and IT firm, was at a late stage in its due diligence when it walked away from the deal, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Altech was concerned about the pricing, according to one of the sources, who declined to be identified because the information is not public.

"Altech was in discussions with the Da Gama Rose Group, the 100 percent shareholders in Symphony, an unlisted Kenyan IT firm. Altech has informed the Da Gama Rose Group that it will not progress with further discussions," Altech said in a statement.

No one was immediately available for comment at Symphony.

The Da Gama Rose Group is led by prominent Kenyan businessman Horatius da Gama Rose.

Reuters reported last week that Altech was in talks to buy Symphony for $50-$60 million, valuing the company at a price-to-earnings ratio in the teens.

That price became more of a concern as the due diligence progressed, said the source.

Altech was also concerned that there may not be as many synergies from the deal as it initially hoped, said the second source.

Buying Symphony, which also has operations in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia, would have augmented Altech's existing businesses in east Africa, a region where it has struggled.

The deal would have been one of the biggest acquisitions made by a South African company in Kenya, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares in Altech were little changed at 52.51 rand, compared with a 1 percent decline in the broader All-share index . (Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)