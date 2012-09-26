JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 Allied Technologies Ltd : * Says revenue increased by 6,8% to R5,2 billion * Says diluted headline earnings per share (cents) down 19 percent to 123 * Says average revenue per user for the period, including vas, is down on the

prior year by 12,5% * Says altech has entered into a binding agreement to dispose of its 75%

interest in awa * Altech to provide huawei enterprise products and services and offer

post-sales services and support in southern and east Africa