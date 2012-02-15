Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
* Q4 oper EPS $2.40 vs est $1.17
* Q4 EPS $4.63 vs $2.13 year ago
Feb 15 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG posted a higher quarterly operating profit, helped by a growth in earned premiums.
The reinsurer's fourth-quarter net income rose to $183.1 million, or $4.63 per share, from $92.8 million, $2.13 per share, a year ago.
Operating income rose to $2.40 per share from $2.24 per share.
Total revenue rose 39 percent to $539.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share on revenue of $385.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth quarter earned premiums were up 15 percent at $395.5 million.
Allied World shares, which rose to a life-high on Wednesday, closed at $65.93 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.