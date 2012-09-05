Transocean's stock could surge with $60 oil -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Transocean Ltd could rise more than 35 percent in the next year or two if oil prices top $60 a barrel, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.
Sept 5 Reinsurer Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG named Thomas Bradley to succeed Chief Financial Officer Joan Dillard, who will be retiring later this month.
Bradley was formerly the chief financial officer of law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP.
Switzerland-based Allied World also said Chief Investment Officer John Gauthier will also be the president of its financial services unit, Allied World Financial Services.
The company's shares, which have risen about 20 percent in the last six months, closed at $77.91 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Transocean Ltd could rise more than 35 percent in the next year or two if oil prices top $60 a barrel, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.
* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace Samsung
* "Aura" allows users to decide whether to share data insights