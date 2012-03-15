March 15 Shares of auto parts manufacturer Allison Transmission Holdings Inc opened flat at $23.00 on the New York Stock Exchange during the company's public debut on Thursday.

Indianapolis-based Allison sold more shares in its initial public offering than expected and priced at the midpoint of its range on Wednesday, raising $600.3 million. The company sold 26.1 million shares. (Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)