UPDATE 2-UK's Sainsbury's warns higher cost prices making life harder
* Argos like-for-like sales up 4.3 pct (Adds comments by CEO, analyst; share price reaction)
Jan 20 Allocate Software PLC : * H1 total revenue increased by 7% to £17.3M (H1 2012: £16.1M) * Believe we are on track to meet market expectations for the full year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Argos like-for-like sales up 4.3 pct (Adds comments by CEO, analyst; share price reaction)
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures