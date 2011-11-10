Nov 10, (Reuters)- Harvard Business School should send a thank-you note to Netflix, for providing so much material for a future course on corporate blunders.

Next on the syllabus: How not to do a stock buyback.

In the third quarter, for instance, Netflix (NFLX.O) forked out an average price of $218 to purchase its own shares. The stock has since slumped to around $88. (Netflix points out its long-term cost average is $45, and has halted buybacks for the time being.)

In theory, buybacks are a wise and conservative use of company cash: You retire some stock, thereby boosting earnings per share, and simultaneously demonstrate confidence in the firm's future prospects.

THE BUYBACK MINEFIELD

But buybacks also can be something of a minefield where you can easily make a misstep.

"You can certainly do it foolishly," says Christian Correa, portfolio manager and director of research at Franklin Mutual Advisors. "Many companies bought back stock in 2007 and regretted it, and then during the lows of March 2009, very few companies were buying back stock when they should have been. So the track record is quite mixed."

Companies have recently been ramping up buybacks to fresh heights. S&P 500 buybacks spiked 21.6 percent to $109 billion in the second quarter of 2011, according to data from S&P Indices. It was the eighth consecutive quarterly increase.

The king of buybacks: Exxon-Mobil (XOM.N), which spent $5.5 billion to buy back shares in the second quarter alone at an average price of $82.29. (It's currently trading a little over $77).

For companies that do pull off buybacks successfully, Franklin's Correa is a big fan. Take Microsoft (MSFT.O), for instance: The much-maligned software giant not only increased net income by 85 percent over the last five years, but "since it retired 20 percent of its shares, the effect is that earnings per share are up 125 percent," says Correa. "That's dramatically different."

Or look at biotech king Amgen (AMGN.O), which despite relatively flat profits, has managed to grow earnings per share by 36 percent by retiring around 5 percent of its stock every year. It recently announced even more buybacks, planning to spend up to $5 billion to gobble up more of its own shares.

The problem is that, just like individual investors buying, company buybacks are prone to be emotion-led. Companies often buy high when the market is roaring along and are paralyzed when stocks are at historic lows.

Other knocks against buybacks: They are a flashing signal that the company can't identify any other growth avenues; and they are misused by top executives, who announce them with great fanfare but are really just bolstering the value of their own stock options.

"Most companies right now are doing buybacks to cover their option expenses, so their earnings won't be diluted," says Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P.

That's why individual investors like Chris Wagner, an engineer in St. Paul, Minnesota, approach the issue of buybacks very warily. "I've passed on companies that misuse the buybacks," says Wagner, 28. "There are a lot of companies that buy back their shares, but sometimes that just covers incentive pay for executives."

THE TAKEAWAY ON BUYBACKS

The key takeaway: Investors should do their due diligence, and try to distinguish the buybacks that will truly create lasting value for shareholders.

A few tips from the experts:

-Look for consistency. Buyback programs that are limited to times when the market is going gangbusters should be viewed with ample suspicion. Think of it as dollar-cost averaging on a massive scale: If it's a long-term program like Microsoft's, the company will buy more of its stock when prices are depressed, and less when it gets pricey.

-Track the follow-through. Some companies game the system by announcing buybacks, which temporarily gooses the stock; share prices shoot up an average of .7% the very next day, according to data from TrimTabs Investment Research. But they don't always follow through on the repurchase. Make sure that in the past, they've actually done what they said they would do.

-Follow the money. How's the buyback being paid for? Ideally a company will cover the costs of share repurchase out if its free cash flow, says Franklin's Correa. If it's piling on tons of new debt to do it, then it might not be the best deployment of company cash.

-Don't overestimate the impact on earnings-per-share. Buybacks are often a short-term hit of "immediate gratification," something that helps a company's share price in the quarter they're first announced, says S&P's Silverblatt. Only rarely do they lead to a long-term boost in earnings-per-share: "Actual share count reduction is a very uncommon event." --

The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed are his own. (Writing by Chris Taylor; Editing by Jilian Mincer and Richard Satran)