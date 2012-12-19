* Says CEO Glen Tullman resigns
* Names board member Paul Black as new CEO
* Shares down 16 percent after-market
Dec 19 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
named board member Paul Black as its chief executive
officer, replacing Glen Tullman, and said it ended a review of
its strategic alternatives.
The healthcare IT company, which has been the subject of
takeover interest, said Lee Shapiro will step down as president
immediately and will serve as a consultant to Black for up to
six months.
"The Board concluded that the best course at this time is to
develop Allscripts' long-term potential under the direction of
our new management team," Allscripts' Chairman of the Board
Dennis Chookaszian said in a statement.
The company's shares had surged in November after it said it
was considering strategic alternatives.
Later that month, Reuters reported that Allscripts was being
eyed by private equity firms Carlyle Group LP, Blackstone
Group LP and TPG Capital LP.
Allscripts' shares were down 16 percent at $9.01 in extended
trade on Wednesday.