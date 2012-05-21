* Shareholder HealthCor seeks proxy fight
* HealthCor sues to delay annual meeting
* HealthCor says plans to propose three nominees
May 21 One of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Inc's largest shareholders sued the company on Monday
to be allowed to launch a proxy fight after its chief executive
refused demands to resign.
HealthCor Management LP, which owns about 5 percent of
Allscript's outstanding shares, filed a lawsuit in Delaware's
Court of Chancery seeking to strike a company bylaw that
requires board nominees be proposed in January.
Allscripts, a provider of healthcare information technology
services, terminated the contract of its former chairman last
month. Three directors on its then nine-member board also
resigned, along with the chief financial officer.
The company's shares plummeted as much as 40 percent
following the resignations, and days later CEO Glen Tullman
rebuffed HealthCor's demands that he resign.
HealthCor said in its lawsuit that the leadership dispute
was made worse because it "purged" from the board the entire
leadership team that came to Allscripts as part of its merger
with Eclipsys.
"These now departed directors were those most able to
protect critical product lines which Eclipsys brought to
Allscripts from the continuing failures of execution by
Tullman," said the complaint.
Allscripts spokeswoman Ariania Nikitas said the company was
reviewing the lawsuit and does not discuss pending litigation.
Healthcor's lawsuit criticized Allscript's board for
proposing nominees to fill two of the vacant board positions at
the company's annual meeting while not allowing shareholders to
make their own nominations.
HealthCor also asked the court to postpone the June 15
annual meeting to give it time to pursue its plan to propose a
slate of three nominees.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn scored a victory with a
similar lawsuit last month in his push to have Amylin
Pharmaceuticals put up for sale. Icahn sued the company
in the same Delaware court, arguing Amylin's similar advance
notice bylaws should not be enforced.
After the court agreed to fast-track Icahn's lawsuit,
Amylin's CEO and Icahn entered talks and the lawsuit was
dropped.
Both Amylin and Chicago-based Allscripts are incorporated in
Delaware.
(Reporting By Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.; editing by Matthew
Lewis)