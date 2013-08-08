Aug 8 Healthcare technology company Allscripts
Healthcare Solutions Inc reported a profit that missed
analysts' estimates for the third straight quarter due to lower
revenue from system sales and professional services.
The company reported a net loss of $22.9 million, or 13
cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a
profit of $8 million, or 4 cents per share a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 7 percent to $344.8 million.
The company earned 5 cents per share, excluding items.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 10 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.