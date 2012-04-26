BRIEF-FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25 MLN DEBENTURE
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
* Q1 adj EPS $0.12 vs est $0.24
* Q1 rev $365.5 million vs est $387.7 million
* Expects 2012 EPS of $0.74-$0.80 vs est $1.09
* Sees 2012 revenue $1.48-$1.52 bln vs est $1.64 bln
* Shares plunge 45 percent after market
April 26 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc posted a quarterly profit much below analysts' expectations and forecast weak 2012 earnings due to higher software development costs and lower booking.
Shares of the Chicago-based company plunged 45 percent to $8.70 in extended trading. They closed at $16.02 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
For the quarter ended March 31, the healthcare information technology provider's bookings slipped 8 percent to $194.6 million from a year ago. The company's research and development costs grew 64 percent to $36.1 million.
Net income for the quarter was $5.8 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with $12.6 million, or 7 cents a share a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 12 cents share.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $365.5 million.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to post a profit of 24 cents a share on revenue of $387.7 million. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4FOMr Further company coverage:
* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.54 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kxDiSj Further company coverage: