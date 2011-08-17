* 94 pct of 1,200 members vote in favor of deal

* Agent group will become guild allied with AFL-CIO

* Allstate says NAPAA represents small number of owners

NEW YORK, Aug 17 More than 90 percent of the members of a group of independent Allstate Corp (ALL.N) insurance agents have voted to affiliate with a union, the group said on Wednesday.

The National Association of Professional Allstate Agents said 94 percent of its 1,200 members voted to align with the Office and Professional Employees International Union. Not all of those members are actually Allstate agents, though the association said they are "predominantly" so.

If the association and the union can come to terms on an agreement, the association would formally become a guild, and its members would gain membership in the nationwide AFL-CIO union.

The association has complained in past that Allstate treats agents under contract as employees even though they are classified as independent contractors, giving the company control over the agents while denying them the benefits employees receive.

The company has strenuously denied the charge and has characterized the NAPAA as a "small group" that does not have any official interaction with the company.

"This group's vote to affiliate with the OPEIU would seem to be an internal issue for them. Their members include only a small number of Allstate's current agency owners," Allstate said in a statement.

It is not clear what percentage of Allstate's total agent force the NAPAA actually represents. Until the company switched to an independent contractor model for its agent force in 2000, it had more than 6,000 agents as employees. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Bernard Orr)