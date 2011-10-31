* EPS $0.16 vs consensus $0.08
* More than $1 billion in disaster losses in quarter
* Will decide on new buybacks in Q4
(Adds segment results, CEO comments)
Oct 31 Allstate Corp (ALL.N) posted a sharply
smaller profit for the third quarter, as the largest publicly
traded home and auto insurer in the United States lost more
than $1 billion due to natural disasters.
Allstate also said it completed a $1 billion share buyback
during the quarter. Chief Executive Tom Wilson said in an
interview the company finished buying back shares ahead of
schedule and that it will make a decision in the current
quarter on whether to launch a new buyback.
The company on Monday posted a profit of $165 million, or
32 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $367
million, or 68 cents per share.
On an operating basis, excluding investment results, the
company posted a profit of 16 cents per share. Analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected earnings per
share of 8 cents.
Those analyst expectations had come down sharply in the
last month as a result of the company's disaster losses.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the average earnings
expectation a month ago was 25 cents a share.
Allstate, which has been trying to improve its
profitability by raising pricing, as well as reducing coverage
in less-favorable markets such as New York and Florida, said
policies in force fell in both auto and homeowners.
Written auto premiums fell 0.8 percent, as higher prices
were offset by fewer policies, while homeowners premiums rose
1.5 percent as stronger pricing was enough to offset the
decline in policies.
"I feel like we're continuing to make progress. The weather
is not cooperating with us, but we're controlling what we can,"
Wilson said of the turnaround in the homeowners unit.
Allstate also said profits grew in its financial business,
as premiums and charges on new products sold grew more than 5
percent, offsetting a sharp decline in annuities.
Allstate shares rose 4 percent to $27.40 in after-hours
trading.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Andre Grenon)