Nov 28 Allstate Corp expects to report
October disaster losses of $1.08 billion, mostly due to
superstorm Sandy, the home and auto insurer said on Wednesday.
Allstate, the largest publicly traded home and auto insurer
in the country, said its gross losses were $1.28 billion but
that it expected to recover about $200 million in reinsurance.
Two-thirds of the losses are in New York state, the insurer
said, while 20 percent are in New Jersey and the rest are
elsewhere. Allstate said it had already paid $340 million in
claims as of last Monday.
Sandy is expected to be the second-costliest disaster in
U.S. history, behind only Hurricane Katrina. Industry experts
estimate insured losses of as much as $25 billion, excluding any
claims paid by the federal flood insurance program.
Allstate's Sandy losses are not as severe, though, as the
$1.4 billion hit the company took from tornadoes in April 2011.