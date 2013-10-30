BRIEF-Paratek Pharmaceuticals files for common stock offering of up to $50 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llL4zJ] Further company coverage:
Oct 30 Home and auto insurer Allstate Corp's quarterly profit more than halved as the company took an estimated $475 million after-tax loss on the sale of one of its life insurance businesses.
Net income fell 57 percent to $310 million, or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $723 million, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, Allstate earned $1.53 per share.
Consolidated revenue rose 4 percent to $8.47 billion.
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llL4zJ] Further company coverage:
WARSAW, March 3 New car registrations in Poland jumped 12.5 percent last month from a year earlier to their highest February level in at least 16 years, as a growing economy prompted more companies to purchase cars, data from the Samar research institute showed on Friday.
* GMP Capital Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results