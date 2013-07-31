BRIEF-Era Group Q4 loss per share $0.27
* Era Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 31 Home and auto insurer Allstate Corp reported a 2.6 percent rise in quarterly profit due to lower catastrophe losses.
Net income rose to $434 million, or 92 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $423 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, Allstate reported earnings of $1.12 cents per share.
Revenue rose 6.1 percent to $$8.79 billion.
* Era Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
BERLIN, March 9 U.S. President Donald Trump's January travel ban had a significant impact on booking rates to the United States for Emirates airline and it has not yet fully recovered, the carrier’s president said on Thursday.
JAKARTA, March 9 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc is targeting to resume production of copper concentrate on March 21 at its giant Grasberg mine in Papua, its spokesman said on Thursday, amid an ongoing stoppage of concentrate exports.