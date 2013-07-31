July 31 Home and auto insurer Allstate Corp reported a 2.6 percent rise in quarterly profit due to lower catastrophe losses.

Net income rose to $434 million, or 92 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $423 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, Allstate reported earnings of $1.12 cents per share.

Revenue rose 6.1 percent to $$8.79 billion.