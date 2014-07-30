July 30 Allstate Corp, the largest publicly traded home and auto insurer in the United States, reported a 48.6 percent rise in quarterly profit as net written premiums rise and operating expenses fall.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $645 million, or $1.39 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $434 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, Allstate reported earnings of $1.01 per share.

Consolidated revenue rose less than 1 percent to $8.87 billion.

Operating expenses fell about 6.1 percent to $1.02 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)