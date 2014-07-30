BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
July 30 Allstate Corp, the largest publicly traded home and auto insurer in the United States, reported a 48.6 percent rise in quarterly profit as net written premiums rise and operating expenses fall.
Net income available to common shareholders rose to $645 million, or $1.39 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $434 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, Allstate reported earnings of $1.01 per share.
Consolidated revenue rose less than 1 percent to $8.87 billion.
Operating expenses fell about 6.1 percent to $1.02 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
March 10 Bank shares have been the runaway winners of the post-election U.S. stock market boom as investors wagered that higher interest rates, lighter regulation, lower taxes and faster economic growth would boost profits for lenders.