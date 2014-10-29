(Adds CEO comments)
By Avik Das
Oct 29 Allstate Corp, the largest
publicly traded home and auto insurer in the United States,
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned
more premiums.
The insurer has raised insurance premiums aggressively in
the last few years without any significant loss to its share of
the highly competitive home and auto insurance markets.
Chief Executive Tom Wilson, however, said on Wednesday his
company was seeing "less volatility" in pricing.
"Price increases are getting much smaller as most of the
impact of severe weather has already been reflected in our
pricing and profitability," Wilson told Reuters.
Property and casualty insurers' ability to raise rates have
slowed, mainly due to a lack of major catastrophe losses in
recent times.
Allstate's net income available to common shareholders rose
to $750 million, or $1.74 per share, in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30, from $310 million, or 66 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The year-earlier quarter included an after-tax loss of about
$475 million on the sale of Lincoln Benefit Life Co, one of its
life insurance businesses, for $600 million to Resolution Life
Holdings.
For the latest third quarter, property-liability premiums
earned rose 4.8 percent to $7.31 billion. Claims rose about 11
percent to $4.91 billion.
On an operating basis, Allstate reported earnings of $1.39
per share, topping the average analyst estimate of $1.33 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Consolidated revenue rose about 5.6 percent to $8.94
billion. Catastrophe losses tripled to $517 million.
Rivals Travelers Cos Inc and Chubb Corp
reported better-than-expected results last week, partly helped
by lower claims.
Allstate's shares closed at $62.98 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)