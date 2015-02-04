Feb 4 Allstate Corp, the largest
publicly traded home and auto insurer in the United States,
reported a 1.9 percent fall in quarterly profit as it paid out
more in claims.
The company's net income available to common shareholders
was $795 million, or $1.86 per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31, compared with $810 million, or $1.76 per share, a
year earlier.
Property-liability premiums rose 4.8 percent to $7.35
billion.
The weighted average of diluted common shares of the company
fell to 427.7 million from 459.6 million a year ago.
