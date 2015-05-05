(Adds detail, compares with analysts' estimates)
May 5 Allstate Corp, the largest
publicly traded home and auto insurer in the United States,
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as losses from
natural disasters fell sharply.
The company's catastrophe losses dropped 33.9 percent to
$294 million in the first quarter ended March 31.
Allstate's net income available to common shareholders rose
to $648 million, or $1.53 per share, in the quarter, from $587
million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, the company reported earnings of
$1.46 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.44 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Allstate's underlying, or adjusted, combined ratio was up
marginally at 89 percent, from 88.4 percent a year earlier.
Combined ratio is an indicator of the total claims and
expenses incurred as a percentage of premiums earned. A combined
ratio over 100 indicates that an insurer has an underwriting
loss.
The insurer has raised premiums aggressively in the past few
years without any significant loss to its share of the highly
competitive home and auto insurance markets.
Revenue from property-liability premiums rose about 5
percent to $7.43 billion.
Rival Travelers Cos Inc reported a 21 percent drop
in quarterly profit last month, as low interest rates and a drop
in value of its energy investments squeezed the company's net
investment income.
Allstate's shares closed at $70 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
