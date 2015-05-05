(Adds detail, compares with analysts' estimates)

May 5 Allstate Corp, the largest publicly traded home and auto insurer in the United States, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as losses from natural disasters fell sharply.

The company's catastrophe losses dropped 33.9 percent to $294 million in the first quarter ended March 31.

Allstate's net income available to common shareholders rose to $648 million, or $1.53 per share, in the quarter, from $587 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, the company reported earnings of $1.46 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.44 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Allstate's underlying, or adjusted, combined ratio was up marginally at 89 percent, from 88.4 percent a year earlier.

Combined ratio is an indicator of the total claims and expenses incurred as a percentage of premiums earned. A combined ratio over 100 indicates that an insurer has an underwriting loss.

The insurer has raised premiums aggressively in the past few years without any significant loss to its share of the highly competitive home and auto insurance markets.

Revenue from property-liability premiums rose about 5 percent to $7.43 billion.

Rival Travelers Cos Inc reported a 21 percent drop in quarterly profit last month, as low interest rates and a drop in value of its energy investments squeezed the company's net investment income.

Allstate's shares closed at $70 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)