Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Alltek Technology:
* Says the company to sign an agreement for syndicated credit line of $80 million, with a term of three years
* Says the proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ykeh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order