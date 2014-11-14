Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 14 AllTele Allmanna Svenska Telefonaktiebolaget publ
* Q3 net sales 219.2 million Swedish crowns versus 226.6 million crowns
* Q3 EBITDA 26.0 million crowns versus 25.1 million crowns
* Q3 operating profit 15.4 million crowns versus 10.5 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1xUUHBk Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)