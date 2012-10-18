* Ally in May announced plans to sell international units
* U.S. auto lender is seeking to speed up bailout repayment
* Deal expected to add to ACE's earnings in the first year
* Deal expected to close in the first half of 2013
By Tanya Agrawal and Rick Rothacker
Oct 18 Auto lender Ally Financial, which is 74
percent-owned by the U.S. government, will sell its Mexican
insurance business to insurance and reinsurance company ACE Ltd
for $865 million in cash as it looks to focus on its
U.S. operations.
Ally, the former auto lending arm of General Motors Co
, announced plans in May to sell its international
operations in an effort to speed up repayment to taxpayers.
The company, once known as GMAC, has been trying to turn
around its business by focusing on U.S. auto lending and banking
and by shedding its Residential Capital mortgage unit, which
filed for bankruptcy.
The Monterrey, Mexico-based insurance unit, ABA Seguros, was
founded in 1956 and has more than 30 sales offices in Mexico. It
is the fourth-largest Mexican auto insurer, ACE said in a
statement.
Ally's international operations have drawn interest from
more than 15 bidders, including banks and GM, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters last month. [ID: nL1E8KPLKI]
"We continue to be encouraged by the depth and breadth of
the interest in the international businesses," Ally spokeswoman
Gina Proia said. She declined to comment on the timing of other
possible sales.
The ABA Seguros purchase price was more than double the
unit's June 30 book value of $390 million.
The acquisition should close in the first half of 2013 and
add to ACE's earnings in the first year, the company said.
Zurich-based ACE has been expanding in emerging markets
through acquisitions. Last month, the company bought Mexican
surety company Fianzas Monterrey from New York Life Insurance
Company for about $285 million.
ACE, which lost the race for HSBC Holdings Plc's $1
billion general life insurance business in March, acquired
Indonesian general insurer PT Asuransi Jaya Proteksi for about
$130 million in June.
Shares of ACE were up 2.5 percent at $81.28 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Ally received $17 billion in bailouts from the U.S.
government during the financial crisis. Including dividend
payments, it has paid back $5.8 billion.