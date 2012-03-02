* Corey Pinkston responsible for IPO, US repayment efforts

* Move among a series of other executive departures

* Ally's business model challenged, IPO prospects unclear

* Internal debate whether Ally should pursue a sale (Updates with background, Ally business prospects)

By Soyoung Kim and Rick Rothacker

NEW YORK/CHARLOTTE, N.C, March 2 A top Ally Financial executive charged with preparing the bank's planned initial public offering is leaving, a sign of the difficult task ahead for a company that still owes the U.S. government some $12 billion in bailout money.

Corey Pinkston has been leading Ally's strategic financing activities, including work related to its plans to go public and efforts to repay the U.S. Treasury, and reports to Chief Executive Michael Carpenter.

Pinkston has notified Ally of his decision to leave, people familiar with the situation told Reuters this week. Ally spokeswoman Gina Proia confirmed the move on Friday and said he is still at work transferring his responsibilities.

A former investment banker who has been head of corporate debt and equity since January 2009, Pinkston is one of several executives leaving the lender, which has delayed plans for an IPO amid concerns about its Residential Capital mortgage unit and choppy financial markets.

Ally, the former lending arm of General Motors known as GMAC Financial Services, ran into trouble during the financial crisis as its mortgage loans soured, forcing the government to inject more than $17 billion into the company in 2008-2009. Ally has said it has repaid the government $5.4 billion.

Laura Hall, who worked with Pinkston on the IPO and strategic planning, is also about leave, while chief technology and operations officer Cliff Skelton left in January, according to Ally.

Pinkston's responsibilities are being transferred to Jeff Brown, an executive vice president in charge of finance and corporate planning, and his position will not be filled, Proia said. She did not give a reason for his departure.

Pinkston has elected to pursue other career opportunities after laying the groundwork for the IPO and working on other initiatives over the past 5 years, a person familiar with his thinking said.

U.S. Treasury, which owns 73.8 percent of Ally following its bailout, declined to comment.

BUSINESS MODEL AT RISK

Recent executive departures come at a difficult time for Ally, which is facing major challenges in most of its businesses, including mortgages, auto lending as well as online banking.

Ally's core auto lending business faces an uncertain future as its preferred provider contracts with two top customers - General Motors Co and Chrysler Group LLC - come due over the next year. If the automakers turn to other lenders, or develop their own finance arms, that would significantly cut into Ally's business.

GM said on Thursday that it signed a "long-term partnership" to offer dealer and consumer financing through Wells Fargo & Co in GM's U.S. Western region. Chrysler, meanwhile, is in talks with banks to create a financing joint venture.

Ally's problems include getting dragged into a nationwide furore over faulty housing foreclosures and the mishandling of requests for loan modifications. In February, it was among five big U.S. banks that agreed to a $25 billion settlement.

Under new financial rules, it faces increased scrutiny from regulators and could potentially pay higher deposit insurance fees. It also has higher capital costs than some of the big banks it competes against such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo.

Ally is one of the large banks undergoing stress tests by the U.S. Federal Reserve to see if they can maintain sufficient capital reserves in an economic downturn. The Fed is expected to disclose the results in March.

These challenges make it extremely tough to execute an IPO any time soon, especially when IPO markets for financial stocks remain sluggish, people familiar with the situation said.

Against this backdrop, Ally executives have had internal discussions about whether they should instead sell the company, excluding Residential Capital, the sources said. They added that no decisions have been made and the company remains focused on fixing the issues at ResCap first.

Ally is currently in talks to sell ResCap through a process that could also involve a bankruptcy filing, the sources said.

"We continue to work through the issues related to the mortgage business and that is a top priority," Proia said. "We are also continuing to strengthen our leading auto finance franchise and growing our direct banking business." (Reporting By Soyoung Kim and Rick Rothacker; editing by Andre Grenon)