Oct 17 U.S. Treasury:

* U.S. Treasury says completed its second pre-defined written trading plan for Ally Financial Inc. common stock

* U.S. Treasury says sold 11.2 million Ally Financial shares and recovered about $245.5 million for taxpayers

* U.S. Treasury says with conclusion of second trading plan, Treasury now holds about 54.9 million shares, or about 11.4 percent, of Ally Financial ** Source text - 1.usa.gov/1sQ4Y1x ** Further company coverage: