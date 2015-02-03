(Adds details on Carpenter's and Brown's history at Ally)
By Peter Rudegeair
NEW YORK Feb 2 Ally Financial Inc said
on Monday that Jeffrey Brown, the company's head of dealer
financial services, is succeeding Michael Carpenter as chief
executive, effective immediately.
Carpenter, age 67, will retire as both an executive and a
member of the bank's board of directors. After being named
Ally's top boss in November 2009, he shepherded the former
financing arm of General Motors Co through the aftermath
of the financial crisis and turned it from a ward of the U.S.
government into a profitable public company.
" t is the right time for me to step aside to hand the
baton to the next generation of leadership," Carpenter said in a
statement, adding that he worked with Ally's board for months on
choosing his successor and that he recommended Brown, age 41.
When Carpenter stepped into the top role, Ally was groaning
under the weight of soured mortgages that its home loan
subsidiary, Residential Capital, made during the housing boom.
Within weeks of his ascension, Ally tapped the U.S. Treasury for
a taxpayer bailout for a third time, raising the government's
investment in the company to $17.2 billion.
Carpenter, who had done stints as an executive at Citigroup
Inc and General Electric Co's Kidder Peabody Group
Inc, put ResCap into bankruptcy in 2012 and sold off foreign
divisions. Ally went public in April 2014 and fully exited
government ownership in December, repaying the U.S. Treasury
$2.4 billion on top of what it originally invested.
Brown, a former executive at Bank of America Corp,
joined Ally as corporate treasurer in 2009. Prior to Monday's
announcement, he had been leading Ally's auto finance division,
the largest in the United States, in addition to its insurance
and loan servicing operations.
One of Brown's top priorities will be to offset the
impending loss of an exclusive arrangement to provide leases on
Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles that were subsidized by General
Motors. Leases on those brands were responsible
for 13 percent of the $41 billion in auto loans and leases Ally
made in 2014.
Ally's shares closed Monday at $19.08, about 21 percent
below their IPO price 10 months earlier.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)