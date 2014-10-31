BRIEF-High Arctic posts Q4 earnings per share C$0.14
* High Arctic reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
NEW YORK Oct 31 Ally Financial Inc, the second largest U.S. auto lender, said on Friday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating its subprime auto lending and securitization practices.
The bank disclosed the investigation in a quarterly regulatory filing. (Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* High Arctic reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* RMP Energy provides operations update highlighting Elmworth delineation success, updates market guidance and reports year-end reserves and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid