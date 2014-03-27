PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
(Corrects headline to show that the IPO will raise up to $2.66 bln, not that Ally Financial will raise that amount)
March 27 Ally Financial Inc said it filed for an initial public offering in which the United States Department of the Treasury would sell 95 million of the company's shares, raising up to $2.66 billion.
The auto lender, owned in part by the U.S. government, said Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are lead underwriters for the offering. (link.reuters.com/qyd97v) (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.