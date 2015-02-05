(Adds details on Ally's stock price, retail banking focus)
By Peter Rudegeair
NEW YORK Feb 5 Ally Financial Inc's
new chief executive said on Thursday that the auto lender plans
to boost its revenue through steps including making more loans
to riskier borrowers and offering more retail banking products.
Jeffrey Brown, in his first public remarks as Ally's top
boss, said that over the past few years the company has fallen
short of subprime auto lending targets set by the board and that
it was an area he was looking at to grow.
Brown, speaking on a conference call with analysts, said
that over time he expects subprime borrowers to account for
somewhere between 12 to 15 percent of the loans Ally makes, from
its current level of around 9 percent.
Much of the growth will come from Ally's increased focus on
used car lending, which is particularly important after the
company lost an exclusive lease agreement in January with
General Motors Co. Used car borrowers
tend to be less creditworthy than new car borrowers, but the
market is two times larger, Brown said.
The company, the largest U.S. auto lender, is ramping up its
risk-taking even as some government officials grow increasingly
concerned about the area. Ally is one of several auto lenders
that have received subpoenas in recent months from the U.S.
Department of Justice over subprime lending practices, an area
that prosecutors are examining for fraud and other abuses using
lessons they learned from crisis-era cases.
Unlike other lenders, Ally had been prohibited from using
deposits at its bank to fund subprime auto loans because it was
still under partial government ownership. But after fully
repaying taxpayers in December, Ally can now make the loans
through its bank, cutting its funding costs by around 45
percent, Brown said.
Brown said Ally may expand the number of retail banking
products it offers beyond its online deposit-taking platform,
though he did not give any specifics. Unlike many of its
competitors of similar size, Ally does not offer credit cards,
home equity loans or mortgages.
"We haven't scratched the surface in retail banking," Brown
said.
Ally's shares were up 2.5 percent in morning trading. Since
it went public last April, Ally's shares have fallen around 17
percent compared to a roughly 1 percent fall in the KBW index of
bank stocks.
Brown said he was disappointed in the recent share
performance, adding that "some people are underestimating the
power of this franchise."
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)