* Net loss $210 mln vs year-earlier net income $269 mln
* Decline in mortgage servicing assets leads profit loss
* Company to reduce correspondent mortgage originations
(Adds information from call; rewrites throughout)
By Rick Rothacker
Nov 2 Ally Financial Inc's CEO on Wednesday
stressed the company's money-losing ResCap mortgage unit is a
separate legal entity and doesn't have unlimited backing from
its parent company.
The comments come after reports that Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N) has considered putting its Countrywide mortgage unit
into bankruptcy. [ID:nN1E77B1P7]
The fact that bank executives are considering putting home
loan businesses into bankruptcy reflects just how much of an
albatross mortgages have become to many banks. The mortgage
crisis has cost Bank of America alone more than $30 billion in
loan losses and legal costs by some estimates.
Ally, the largest U.S. auto lender, posted an overall loss
for the third quarter on Wednesday, a blow for a company that
had hoped to go public soon. The U.S. government owns 73.8
percent of Ally, the former lending arm of General Motors and
is hoping to exit that position.
ResCap LLC lost $442 million in the third quarter,
according to the company's preliminary results, compared to a
$38 million profit a year ago.
Ally CEO Michael Carpenter said the company could "do
something fairly dramatic" if ResCap had the same kinds of
mortgage exposures faced by Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).
Ally owns 100 percent of ResCap, but the struggling
mortgage unit has its own board of directors, Carpenter said.
"While Ally has and continues to be supportive of ResCap.
that should not be interpreted to mean there is a blank check
from the parent," Carpenter said on a conference call with
analysts.
Ally spokeswoman Gina Proia declined to comment on
bankruptcy speculation. Ally's most recent 10-Q filing says
there is "substantial doubt about ResCap's ability to continue
as a going concern" and describes potential consequences from a
bankruptcy filing.
"As we've said several times in the past, Ally's duty is to
act in the best interest of its stakeholders and that is what
guides the decision-making for the company," Proia said.
ResCap had $19.1 billion in assets as of June 30.
Detroit-based Ally is one of the major mortgage servicers
in talks with the state attorneys general and the U.S.
Department of Justice to settle allegations that its employees
"robo-signed" foreclosure documents without proper reviews.
Carpenter said Ally regretted "sloppy operational practices"
but didn't find cases where borrowers current on their loans
were foreclosed on.
Some analysts have estimated Ally could owe up to $1.5
billion of a potential $25 billion settlement, but Carpenter
said the company's exposure is a "small fraction" of that
amount and "would not settle for the kind of numbers being
bandied about."
The lender is also confident about its legal defenses in
regard to lawsuits related to soured mortgage-backed securities
and investor requests to buy back defective mortgages, he said.
SCALING BACK CORRESPONDENT LENDING
Ally, formerly known as GMAC Financial Services, required
three government bailouts during the financial crisis as its
book of subprime mortgages collapsed. Carpenter on Wednesday
said the company is focused on paying back taxpayers in a
"timely fashion."
Ally's third-quarter loss of $210 million compared with
year-earlier net income of $269 million.
Excluding the impact of a $471 million pretax decline in
mortgage servicing rights, the company said its "core pretax
income" was $573 million. The decline in the value of the
servicing was driven by lower interest rates and market
volatility, the company said.
The value of servicing contracts generally declines when
interest rates go down and borrowers refinance existing loans
that companies such as Ally are administering.
The company said it "will take immediate action to reduce
its focus" on making mortgage loans through so-called
"correspondent" firms. Scaling back will steady Ally's future
results and improve its standing under pending new capital
requirements known as Basel 3, the company said.
Correspondent deals made up 84 percent of Ally's mortgage
originations this year, the company said.
Bank of America has said it's exiting the correspondent
business entirely by the end of the year. Those loans accounted
for about half of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank's
loan volume
Ally was the fifth largest mortgage originator in the first
three quarters of 2011 with $39.7 billion in originations and a
4.3 percent market share, according to Inside Mortgage Finance.
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) was No. 1, with 26 percent market
share.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; additional
reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by Dave
Zimmerman, Andre Grenon and Bernard Orr)