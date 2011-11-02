* Net loss $210 mln vs year-earlier net income $269 mln

* Decline in mortgage servicing assets leads profit loss

* Company to reduce correspondent mortgage originations (Adds information from call; rewrites throughout)

By Rick Rothacker

Nov 2 Ally Financial Inc's CEO on Wednesday stressed the company's money-losing ResCap mortgage unit is a separate legal entity and doesn't have unlimited backing from its parent company.

The comments come after reports that Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has considered putting its Countrywide mortgage unit into bankruptcy. [ID:nN1E77B1P7]

The fact that bank executives are considering putting home loan businesses into bankruptcy reflects just how much of an albatross mortgages have become to many banks. The mortgage crisis has cost Bank of America alone more than $30 billion in loan losses and legal costs by some estimates.

Ally, the largest U.S. auto lender, posted an overall loss for the third quarter on Wednesday, a blow for a company that had hoped to go public soon. The U.S. government owns 73.8 percent of Ally, the former lending arm of General Motors and is hoping to exit that position.

ResCap LLC lost $442 million in the third quarter, according to the company's preliminary results, compared to a $38 million profit a year ago.

Ally CEO Michael Carpenter said the company could "do something fairly dramatic" if ResCap had the same kinds of mortgage exposures faced by Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).

Ally owns 100 percent of ResCap, but the struggling mortgage unit has its own board of directors, Carpenter said.

"While Ally has and continues to be supportive of ResCap. that should not be interpreted to mean there is a blank check from the parent," Carpenter said on a conference call with analysts.

Ally spokeswoman Gina Proia declined to comment on bankruptcy speculation. Ally's most recent 10-Q filing says there is "substantial doubt about ResCap's ability to continue as a going concern" and describes potential consequences from a bankruptcy filing.

"As we've said several times in the past, Ally's duty is to act in the best interest of its stakeholders and that is what guides the decision-making for the company," Proia said.

ResCap had $19.1 billion in assets as of June 30.

Detroit-based Ally is one of the major mortgage servicers in talks with the state attorneys general and the U.S. Department of Justice to settle allegations that its employees "robo-signed" foreclosure documents without proper reviews. Carpenter said Ally regretted "sloppy operational practices" but didn't find cases where borrowers current on their loans were foreclosed on.

Some analysts have estimated Ally could owe up to $1.5 billion of a potential $25 billion settlement, but Carpenter said the company's exposure is a "small fraction" of that amount and "would not settle for the kind of numbers being bandied about."

The lender is also confident about its legal defenses in regard to lawsuits related to soured mortgage-backed securities and investor requests to buy back defective mortgages, he said.

SCALING BACK CORRESPONDENT LENDING

Ally, formerly known as GMAC Financial Services, required three government bailouts during the financial crisis as its book of subprime mortgages collapsed. Carpenter on Wednesday said the company is focused on paying back taxpayers in a "timely fashion."

Ally's third-quarter loss of $210 million compared with year-earlier net income of $269 million.

Excluding the impact of a $471 million pretax decline in mortgage servicing rights, the company said its "core pretax income" was $573 million. The decline in the value of the servicing was driven by lower interest rates and market volatility, the company said.

The value of servicing contracts generally declines when interest rates go down and borrowers refinance existing loans that companies such as Ally are administering.

The company said it "will take immediate action to reduce its focus" on making mortgage loans through so-called "correspondent" firms. Scaling back will steady Ally's future results and improve its standing under pending new capital requirements known as Basel 3, the company said.

Correspondent deals made up 84 percent of Ally's mortgage originations this year, the company said.

Bank of America has said it's exiting the correspondent business entirely by the end of the year. Those loans accounted for about half of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank's loan volume

Ally was the fifth largest mortgage originator in the first three quarters of 2011 with $39.7 billion in originations and a 4.3 percent market share, according to Inside Mortgage Finance. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) was No. 1, with 26 percent market share. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; additional reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by Dave Zimmerman, Andre Grenon and Bernard Orr)