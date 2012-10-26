Oct 26 Ally Financial Inc's banking subsidiary
said on Friday that it was looking to sell most of its remaining
mortgage business, the company's latest step toward exiting the
home loan business to focus on its U.S. auto lending and banking
operations.
Ally Bank said it was exploring strategic alternatives for
its agency mortgage servicing rights portfolio and its business
lending operations. The portfolio had $122 billion of mortgage
loans in the third quarter.
The company, which is majority owned by the U.S. government
after a series of bailouts during the financial crisis, is also
selling international operations in a bid to pay back taxpayers.
Ally is the former auto lending arm of General Motors Co.
[ID: nL1E8LN21R]
The business lending unit buys mortgages from other
correspondent lenders and brokers. Ally started reducing volume
in its correspondent lending business in November.
A number of banks, led by Bank of America Corp, have
stopped buying loans from other banks and brokers to reduce
exposure to a business that produced huge losses after the
financial crisis but is now booming as homeowners rush to
refinance at low interest rates. Bank of America initially
sought to sell its correspondent business but eventually shut it
down last year when it could not find a buyer.
Ally said it would continue making a "modest level" of
high-quality residential jumbo mortgages for its own portfolio
through correspondents and wholesale brokers.
The business lending operation has about 350 employees, Ally
spokeswoman Gina Proia said. No employees have been affected at
this time, she said.
As of Dec. 31, Ally had 14,800 employees worldwide,
although that number is set to shrink with the planned sale of
international businesses.
Ally, once known as GMAC, received $17 billion in bailouts
from the U.S. government during the financial crisis. Including
dividend payments, it has paid back $5.8 billion.
The company's Residential Capital LLC mortgage unit filed
for bankruptcy in May, and the assets were bid on this week in
an auction. [ID: nL1E8LPG33]
Ocwen Financial Corp and Walter Investment
Management Corp won Ally's mortgage servicing and
lending business with a $3 billion bid, while Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc won a loan portfolio with a $1.5
billion offer. A sale approval hearing will be held in
bankruptcy court on Nov. 19.