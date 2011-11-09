(Adds company comment)
Nov 8 Ally Financial Inc GKM.N, the U.S. auto
and mortgage lender, is considering putting its Residential
Capital LLC (ResCap) mortgage-lending unit into bankruptcy
protection, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website.
Law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Evercore
Partners Inc are advising Ally on a possible restructuring of
money-losing ResCap, though a final decision had not been made,
the Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with
the situation.
ResCap is being advised by law firm Morrison Foerster, a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Investment bank
Centerview Partners LLP is also advising it, media reports have
said.
"This is speculation and we are not going to engage in
speculation," Ally spokeswoman Gina Proia said in an e-mail.
Representatives for Kirkland, Evercore and Centerview were
not immediately available for comment. Morrison declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Nick Brown, Joseph Ax and Jonathan Spicer in New
York; Editing by Gary Hill and Carol Bishopric)