Aug 28 A federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday
rejected Residential Capital LLC's proposal to pay as much as $7
million of bonuses to 17 senior executives, saying the payout
was primarily a reward for staying in their jobs.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn said the "key employee
incentive plan" proposed by the mortgage unit of Ally Financial
Inc did not link the payouts closely enough to "challenging
financial and operational goals" for the businesses, and that 63
percent may vest upon the sale of some of ResCap's main assets.
Glenn said the plan "is primarily retentive in nature," and
"appears to attempt an end-run" around federal bankruptcy laws.
He gave ResCap permission to draft a modified plan.